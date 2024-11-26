Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$21.00 and last traded at C$20.50, with a volume of 169229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DND. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.08.

Dye & Durham Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.18, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Dye & Durham had a negative return on equity of 42.91% and a negative net margin of 38.23%. The firm had revenue of C$119.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$120.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.1121051 earnings per share for the current year.

Dye & Durham Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.73%.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

Featured Articles

