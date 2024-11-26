Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 217,570 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 612.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,570 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.20% of Gogo worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,748,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,470,000 after acquiring an additional 44,340 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 1.4% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,108,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,805 shares in the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 2,479,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after purchasing an additional 41,866 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 152,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LB Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 2,045,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gogo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Gogo in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Gogo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Gogo Trading Up 3.6 %

Gogo stock opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. Gogo Inc. has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $11.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.10.

About Gogo

(Free Report)

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

