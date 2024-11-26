Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.57 Million in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 24,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,787,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,899,000 after buying an additional 3,772,095 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,423,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,979,000 after acquiring an additional 75,364 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 4.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,495,000 after acquiring an additional 88,226 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 54.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,673,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,966,000 after acquiring an additional 589,530 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $58,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMKR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $315,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,458,636.21. The trade was a 4.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

