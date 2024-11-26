Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 8,252 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,252 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Xylem by 1.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 393,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Xylem by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 18,014 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,731,000 after acquiring an additional 137,883 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its stake in Xylem by 28.0% in the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 203,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,446,000 after acquiring an additional 44,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 12.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $128.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.13. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.42 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XYL

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.