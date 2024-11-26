Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 9703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Eguana Technologies Stock Up 100.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.66 million for the quarter.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

