Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 441.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,175 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,289,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,458,000 after purchasing an additional 676,432 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,106,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,490,000 after acquiring an additional 315,645 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,934,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,554 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,299,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,458,000 after acquiring an additional 38,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,000,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,325,000 after acquiring an additional 53,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ESI stock opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $29.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

