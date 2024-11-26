Elios Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Elios Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 649.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 148,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 128,861 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.88.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.