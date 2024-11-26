Elios Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI)

Elios Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 58.6% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000.

NYSEARCA:GOVI opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.21. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $29.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.0759 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

