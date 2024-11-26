Elios Financial Group Inc. Takes $925,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Elios Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% in the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MBB stock opened at $93.45 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $96.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.46.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.