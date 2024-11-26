Elios Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Elios Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of VV stock opened at $275.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $208.14 and a 12-month high of $276.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.58. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

