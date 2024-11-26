Elios Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Elios Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $297.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.89. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $224.45 and a one year high of $299.47. The company has a market capitalization of $446.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

