Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 609,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,386 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $66,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,908,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,510,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,877,000 after purchasing an additional 224,784 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 107.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,075 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,287,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,535,000 after acquiring an additional 23,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,738,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,653,000 after buying an additional 88,294 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR
Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.1 %
EMR opened at $132.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.88. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $87.55 and a 12 month high of $133.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Emerson Electric Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 61.70%.
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Emerson Electric
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.