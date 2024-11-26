Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 609,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,386 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $66,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,908,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,510,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,877,000 after purchasing an additional 224,784 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 107.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,075 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,287,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,535,000 after acquiring an additional 23,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,738,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,653,000 after buying an additional 88,294 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.1 %

EMR opened at $132.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.88. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $87.55 and a 12 month high of $133.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 61.70%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

