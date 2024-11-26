Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $132.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $87.55 and a 52-week high of $133.54.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.70%.

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

