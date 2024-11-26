Energi 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $319,950.14 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $5.31 million and approximately $319,950.14 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0635 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00044606 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00011855 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00008501 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 83,732,094 coins and its circulating supply is 83,732,087 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

