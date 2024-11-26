Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MATW Q1 Earnings

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Matthews International in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Matthews International’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Matthews International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. Matthews International has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $39.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $965.06 million, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently -51.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATW. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,619,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,488,000 after purchasing an additional 76,752 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

