Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 308409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.
Evotec Stock Up 8.9 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.98.
Evotec Company Profile
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
