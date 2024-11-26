Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,643 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.8% of Prospector Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 178,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,726,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $119.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $527.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.21.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

