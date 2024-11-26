Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1,979.40 and last traded at C$1,970.84, with a volume of 34341 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1,955.09.

FFH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,850.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,125.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,325.00 to C$1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1,767.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1,629.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,500 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,971.00, for a total transaction of C$2,956,500.00. Also, Director David Lloyd Johnston sold 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,819.21, for a total value of C$70,949.19. Insiders sold 9,329 shares of company stock valued at $15,954,225 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

