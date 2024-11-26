Fairscale Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fairscale Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 0.8% of Fairscale Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fairscale Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 842.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,998,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,209,758,000 after buying an additional 32,178,542 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 962.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,997,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,519,591,000 after buying an additional 28,985,434 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Broadcom by 858.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,168,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,453,718 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Broadcom by 907.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,125,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,264,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,822,467 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 917.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,701,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,203,837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $164.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.72 and its 200 day moving average is $160.86. The stock has a market cap of $769.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.31 and a 52-week high of $186.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

