Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.30 on January 10th

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This is a boost from Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s previous dividend of $3.24. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values stock opened at GBX 311.33 ($3.91) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 312.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 313.40. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values has a 1 year low of GBX 266 ($3.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 335.50 ($4.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.80. The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -31,250.00 and a beta of 1.11.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values news, insider Alison McGregor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.09), for a total value of £32,600 ($40,944.49). Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
About Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values
Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.
