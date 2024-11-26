Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.30 on January 10th

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2024

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSVGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This is a boost from Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s previous dividend of $3.24. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values stock opened at GBX 311.33 ($3.91) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 312.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 313.40. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values has a 1 year low of GBX 266 ($3.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 335.50 ($4.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.80. The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -31,250.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values news, insider Alison McGregor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.09), for a total value of £32,600 ($40,944.49). Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.