Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) versus XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP) Head to Head Contrast

XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for XBP Europe and Fidelity National Information Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get XBP Europe alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XBP Europe 0 0 0 0 0.00 Fidelity National Information Services 1 9 12 0 2.50

Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus price target of $91.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.43%. Given Fidelity National Information Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fidelity National Information Services is more favorable than XBP Europe.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBP Europe $157.15 million 0.21 -$11.05 million N/A N/A Fidelity National Information Services $9.82 billion 4.63 -$6.65 billion $2.51 33.62

This table compares XBP Europe and Fidelity National Information Services”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

XBP Europe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fidelity National Information Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.7% of XBP Europe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.5% of XBP Europe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares XBP Europe and Fidelity National Information Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBP Europe -9.50% N/A -14.57% Fidelity National Information Services 14.37% 15.35% 6.79%

Risk and Volatility

XBP Europe has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats XBP Europe on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XBP Europe

(Get Free Report)

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries. This segment also offers automation of accounts payable and accounts receivables processes and seeks to integrate buyers and suppliers, as well as engages in digital transformation business. The Technology segment engages in the sale of recurring software licenses and related maintenance, and hardware solutions, as well as provision of related maintenance and professional services. In addition, the company offers XBP platform that provides a secured network allowing billers, consumers, and businesses to communicate and transact; XBP Omnidirect, a cloud-based platform that provides enterprise level client communication management; and Reaktr.ai for cybersecurity, data modernization and cloud management, and generative AI. Further, it provides request to pay solutions; enterprise information management solutions; robotic process automation solutions; digital mailroom and records digitization solutions; business process management and intelligent workflow automation solutions; integrated communications solution; banking and financial industry solutions and services; cross-border payments; digitization of checks; confirmation of payee; and mortgage and loan management solutions. The company is based in Egham, the United Kingdom. XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Exela Technologies, Inc.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions. It also offers trading and asset, lending, leveraged and syndicated loan markets, and treasury and risk solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for XBP Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBP Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.