Financial Analysis: Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) versus Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS)

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) and Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Nexxen International has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nebius Group has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Nexxen International alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nexxen International and Nebius Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexxen International $349.11 million 1.87 -$21.49 million $0.04 244.75 Nebius Group $8.92 billion 0.95 $221.50 million ($0.57) -41.21

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nebius Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nexxen International. Nebius Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nexxen International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

54.2% of Nexxen International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of Nebius Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nexxen International and Nebius Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexxen International 0 1 4 0 2.80 Nebius Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Nexxen International presently has a consensus price target of $9.30, indicating a potential downside of 5.01%. Given Nexxen International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nexxen International is more favorable than Nebius Group.

Profitability

This table compares Nexxen International and Nebius Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexxen International 3.96% 7.49% 4.70% Nebius Group -4.76% 7.18% 4.00%

Summary

Nexxen International beats Nebius Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexxen International

(Get Free Report)

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Tremor International Ltd and changed its name to Nexxen International Ltd. in January 2024. Nexxen International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Nebius Group

(Get Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability. It also offers Avride, an autonomous driving solution which targets ride-hailing, logistics, e-commerce, and food/grocery delivery as application domains, as well as focuses on autonomous vehicles and delivery robots; and TripleTen, an EdTech service that prepares specialists for STEM roles, and equipping them with essential technology skills. The company was formerly known as Yandex N.V. and changed its name to Nebius Group N.V. in August 2024. Nebius Group N.V. was founded in 1989 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexxen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexxen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.