Finepoint Capital LP Buys 700 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Finepoint Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Sarepta Therapeutics accounts for about 1.2% of Finepoint Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Finepoint Capital LP owned about 0.14% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $16,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 489.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,427 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. This represents a 14.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $119.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.72 and a beta of 0.81. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.67 and a 1 year high of $173.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRPT. Citigroup cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $179.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.73.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

