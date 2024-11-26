First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Stake Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,624,759 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,599 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 8.31% of First Hawaiian worth $245,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 98.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,661,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,456,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,736,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 12.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 130,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 14,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FHB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.33.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.96.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

