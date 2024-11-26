First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,724 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.43% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGOV. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,286.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 426,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after buying an additional 395,705 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 64,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 46,037 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 49,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter.

LGOV opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.59. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $23.64.

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

