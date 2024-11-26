Flare (FLR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.16 Billion

Flare (FLR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Flare has a total market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $21.47 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flare has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Flare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92,939.35 or 0.99561612 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,625.62 or 0.99225519 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Flare

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,777,935,283 coins and its circulating supply is 52,742,299,958 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The official website for Flare is flare.network.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,777,954,320.945464 with 52,742,299,958.642471 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02362911 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $23,891,507.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

