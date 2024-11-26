Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

Shares of FSI opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $50.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.44.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International stock. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) by 83.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.15% of Flexible Solutions International worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.