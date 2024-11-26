FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 815,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 349% from the previous session’s volume of 181,544 shares.The stock last traded at $41.27 and had previously closed at $41.38.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 113,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 38,387 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $402,000. First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 9.0% in the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 62,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period.

About FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

