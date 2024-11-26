FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) Trading 0.5% Higher – What’s Next?

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.58 and last traded at $67.57. 8,976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 11,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $167.57 million, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $939,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 26,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

The FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (QLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap equities. QLV was launched on Jul 15, 2019 and is managed by FlexShares.

