Fmr LLC Acquires 584,208 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,047,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584,208 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 8.72% of GE Vernova worth $6,131,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $10,256,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,615,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $798,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GEV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res cut GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.16.

GE Vernova Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $329.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.55. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $357.09.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.