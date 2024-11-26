Fmr LLC Buys 369,598 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,965,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,598 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.92% of S&P Global worth $3,081,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.31.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $520.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $509.21 and its 200 day moving average is $483.13. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $407.69 and a one year high of $533.29. The firm has a market cap of $161.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

