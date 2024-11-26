Fmr LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,440,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,421 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.75% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $3,714,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 718.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $600.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $582.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $559.60. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $455.41 and a 12 month high of $603.77. The firm has a market cap of $518.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.