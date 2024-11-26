Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.21. 15,935,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 53,946,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.02.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.1% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 14,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 85,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 61,942 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

