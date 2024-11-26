Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.62), with a volume of 1001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.50 ($0.63).

Foresight Enterprise VCT Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £130.71 million, a PE ratio of 1,225.00 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 54.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 56.68.

Get Foresight Enterprise VCT alerts:

Foresight Enterprise VCT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from Foresight Enterprise VCT’s previous dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 12.46%. Foresight Enterprise VCT’s payout ratio is 17,500.00%.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Company Profile

Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Enterprise VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Enterprise VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.