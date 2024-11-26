Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.00 and last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.65.

Formula One Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.10 and a 200 day moving average of $68.55. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.17 and a beta of 0.99.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Stories

