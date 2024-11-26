Fresenius Medical Care (ETR:FME) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Fresenius Medical Care AG (ETR:FME – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €42.81 ($45.06) and last traded at €41.97 ($44.18), with a volume of 341750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €43.00 ($45.26).

Fresenius Medical Care Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is €38.28 and its 200 day moving average is €37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient’s residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.