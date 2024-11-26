Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 620 ($7.79) to GBX 720 ($9.04) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

FRES opened at GBX 633 ($7.95) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.66, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of £4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,637.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 659.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 602.44. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 435.20 ($5.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 782 ($9.82).

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

