FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) CFO Sells $109,259.22 in Stock

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) CFO John Janedis sold 74,326 shares of FuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $109,259.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,846.02. This trade represents a 49.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FuboTV Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of FuboTV stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $1.55. 22,046,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,636,982. FuboTV Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $517.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FUBO shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of FuboTV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of FuboTV in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

Institutional Trading of FuboTV

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuboTV during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FuboTV in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in FuboTV during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in FuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FuboTV by 41.2% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

FuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

