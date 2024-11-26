FY2027 EPS Estimates for INSP Decreased by Leerink Partnrs

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report issued on Monday, November 25th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.63. The consensus estimate for Inspire Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ FY2028 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.59 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on INSP. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.58.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $199.55 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $123.00 and a 52 week high of $257.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 186.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,800. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1,158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 559.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

