GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.96, but opened at $26.84. GAMCO Investors shares last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 1,606 shares traded.

GAMCO Investors Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $644.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81.

GAMCO Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

