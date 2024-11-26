GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stake Boosted by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in GATX by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in GATX by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in GATX by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in GATX by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in GATX by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Farm Mutual Automobile I. State bought 8,984 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,711.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,312,294 shares in the company, valued at $442,688,093.10. This trade represents a 0.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GATX Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of GATX stock opened at $165.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $106.92 and a 52-week high of $167.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.70.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $405.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.65 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GATX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GATX in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

