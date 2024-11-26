GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stock Position Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $7,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 39.6% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth $7,387,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,396,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 696,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,964,000 after acquiring an additional 150,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,291.04. The trade was a 12.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $82.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.24. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $94.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a boost from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.30%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. BTIG Research raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.36.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

