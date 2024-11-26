George Oliver Sells 170,430 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CEO George Oliver sold 170,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $14,264,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,677,230.40. The trade was a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

George Oliver also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

On Monday, November 25th, George Oliver sold 10,304 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $866,978.56.

On Wednesday, November 20th, George Oliver sold 224,152 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total value of $18,541,853.44.

On Friday, November 15th, George Oliver sold 110,616 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $9,358,113.60.

On Tuesday, October 15th, George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $8,494,125.85.

On Monday, September 16th, George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.1 %

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.33. 4,764,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,894,338. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.49.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 28,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 25,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.