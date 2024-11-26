Goodman Financial Corp Has $13.29 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Goodman Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods comprises 3.0% of Goodman Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $13,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,790,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 39.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $1,032,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In related news, insider Wes Morris sold 25,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $1,622,926.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,543.75. This trade represents a 70.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,048. This represents a 35.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 414,814 shares of company stock worth $26,450,955 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

