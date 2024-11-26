Goodman Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Goodman Financial Corp lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwind Capital acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $70.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.49. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $70.67.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

