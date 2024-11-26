Grass (GRASS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $684.84 Million

Grass (GRASS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Grass has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. One Grass token can now be bought for $2.81 or 0.00003040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grass has a market cap of $684.84 million and approximately $302.89 million worth of Grass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,030.00 or 0.99636550 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91,687.95 or 0.99266223 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Grass Token Profile

Grass’ genesis date was October 28th, 2024. Grass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,905,091 tokens. The official website for Grass is www.getgrass.io. Grass’ official Twitter account is @getgrass_io.

Buying and Selling Grass

According to CryptoCompare, “Grass (GRASS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Grass has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 243,905,091 in circulation. The last known price of Grass is 3.1244595 USD and is up 20.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $293,639,697.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.getgrass.io/.”

