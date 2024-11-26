Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 2,926 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 39.8% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $104.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.93 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.84 billion, a PE ratio of 153.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.65%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $172.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.