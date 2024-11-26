Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 76,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 16,488 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $189,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 66,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB stock opened at $93.45 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $89.16 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.46.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

