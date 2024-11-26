Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $57.03 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $36.85 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.09.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

