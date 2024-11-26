Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.63.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.